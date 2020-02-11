MCCOOL JUNCTION – With a 72-32 win at home over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Friday, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team improved to 13-5 on the season.
McCool was led by do-it-all senior Dana Hobbs, who scored 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
McCool also had three others score in double figures as Kaeden Bristol added 12 points, Owen McDonald 11 and Kaden Kirkpatrick 10.
The Mustangs controlled the game from the tip and led 24-10 after the first quarter and 47-16 at halftime.
Lutheran dropped to 7-9 on the season and will host Nebraska Christian (6-13) on Tuesday night in Waco.
McCool is now riding a two-game win streak and will look to continue the momentum at Class D-2 No. 10-rated Exeter-Milligan (12-8) on Tuesday night.
