Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. LIGHT SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING, WITH ACCUMULATIONS AROUND 1 INCH. LATER THIS MORNING, SNOW MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE. THIS FREEZING DRIZZLE LOOKS TO CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICING IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...ALTHOUGH THIS WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL BE FAIRLY LIGHT, PLAN ON POTENTIALLY SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THANKSGIVING DAY TRAVEL. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL BE LIGHTER WITH THIS WEATHER SYSTEM COMPARED TO THE LAST ONE, AVERAGING 10 TO 20 MPH FROM THE SOUTHEAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&