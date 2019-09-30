STERLING – The Six Man No. 2 McCool Junction Mustangs football team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 55-0 thrashing of the Sterling Jets on the road Friday night.
McCool gained 386 total yards in the win and rushed for 332 and eight touchdowns. The Mustangs led 27-0 at the end of the first quarter and 55-0 at halftime.
Dana Hobbs was everywhere for McCool, rushing for a team-high 146 yards and five touchdowns while also leading the defense with nine tackles. Hobbs scored on runs of 4, 23, 9, 38 and 65 yards, and also went 5 of 6 in the passing game for 53 yards and racked up 200 total yards himself.
McCool’s Owen McDonald rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns while Chase Wilkinson added one touchdown run. Wilkinson had himself a night on the defensive side of the ball with seven tackles and three interceptions. McDonald also picked off a pass.
McCool will travel to Deshler (1-3) this Thursday.
