MCCOOL JUNCTION – Dana Hobbs rushed for 174 yards and six touchdowns as the McCool Junction Mustangs cruised past Silver Lake at home on Friday night.
McCool, the No. 2-rated Six Man team in the Omaha World-Herald, stays undefeated at 4-0 and will travel to No. 9 Sterling (2-2) this Friday.
McCool took control of Friday’s game early, outscoring Silver Lake 36-0 in the first quarter and 56-7 at halftime.
McCool gained 380 total yards and rushed for 362. Hobbs’ averaged 24.9 yards per carry while Owen McDonald had 52 yards and two touchdowns on six touches. Kaeden Bristol chipped in with 41 yards and one score on seven carries.
Defensively for McCool, Chase Wilkinson led the team with eight tackles while both Hobbs and Bristol recorded six. Hobbs and Doniphan Tritt also picked off a Silver Lake pass, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.