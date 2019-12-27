STROMSBURG —The end of December has been a traditional time of watching bowl games wall-to-wall for about a seven day stretch and attending Holiday Basketball Tournaments across the state.
This year, six of the area coverage teams will be participating in Holiday Tournaments, while a few others will be playing in single game action and others just taking off some time to gear up for the second half of the season.
Heartland will travel to Palmer for girls and boys action at 4 and 5:45 p.m., while High Plains will host York JV’s on Saturday with the times to be announced.
Here is the schedule for tournaments which get underway today and one of those tournaments goes through Monday.
Runza Holiday Tournament (home sites/Milford/Sandy Creek & Central City)
Friday Dec. 27
at Wood River- Cozad vs. Wood River 6 p.m. 7:45 p.m.
at Central City-Sandy Creek vs. Central City 5 p.m. 6:45 p.m.
at Bruning-Milford vs. BDS 6 p.m. 7:45 p.m.
at Stromsburg-Superior vs. Cross County 6 p.m. 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28 at Sandy Creek - Wood River/Cozad loser 2:30 p.m. 4:15 p.m. vs. Sandy Creek/Central City
Winners of above game 6 p.m. 7:45 p.m. at Milford- BDS/Milford loser vs. 2:30 p.m. 4:15 p.m.
Superior/Cross County
Winners of above game 6 p.m. 7:45 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30 - all games in Central City
Girls Games- 7th place – 11 a.m. /5th place-11 a.m. /3rd place- 2:30 p.m./
Championship-6 p.m.
Boys Games- 7th place- 12:45 p.m. /5th place-12:45 p.m. /3rd place-4:15 p.m./
Championship-7:45 p.m.
Harvard Basketball Tournament
Friday, Dec. 27
Kenesaw vs. Wilcox-Hildreth 2 p.m. 3:45 p.m.
Harvard vs. Hampton 5:30 p.m. 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Consolation games at 2 p.m. 3:45 p.m.
Championship games at 5:30 p.m. 7:15 p.m.
Silver Lake 25th Annual Holiday Classic- Roseland
Friday, Dec. 27
Exeter-Milligan vs. Shelton 12N 1:30 p.m.
Silver Lake vs. Alma 3:15 p.m. 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Consolation Games at 12N 1:30 p.m.
Championship games at 3:15 p.m. 5 p.m.
Malcolm Booster Winter Tournament
Friday, Dec. 27
Oakland-Craig vs. Wilber-Clatonia 3 p.m. 4:30 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Centennial 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Consolation games at 3 p.m. 4:30 p.m.
Championship games at 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Friday, Dec. 27
Nebraska City vs. Fillmore Central 12N 1:45 p.m.
Ralston vs. Louisville 3:30 p.m. 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Consolation games at 12 N 2 p.m. (old gym)
Championship games at 12N 2 p.m. (new gym)
Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament
Friday, Dec. 27
York vs. Crofton 2 p.m. 3:30 p.m.
Wynot vs. Humphrey St. Francis 5:15 p.m. 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Consolation games at 2 p.m. 3:30 p.m.
Championship games at 5:15 p.m. 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.