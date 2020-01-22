STROMSBURG – Cory Hollinger scored 27 points and didn’t miss a shot Tuesday night in Stromsburg, going 12 of 12 to lead the Cougars to a 74-28 win over the Dorchester Longhorns.
Head coach Dan Conway’s Cross County team was never threatened in the game and led 25-3 after the first eight minutes and 42-14 at half.
Along with his 27 points, the 6-foot-5 Hollinger grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and four steals.
Cross County’s Cael Lundstrom added 13 points, five steals, four assists and provided some outside shooting with three 3s. He also went 4-for-4 at the line.
Cougar guard Isaac Noyd chipped in with nine points while Lincoln Kelley had six and Carter Seim five. Seim also led Cross County with six steals.
Levi Miller also got in the scoring column for the Cougars with two.
The Cougars went 12 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Cross County improves to 7-6 on the season while Dorchester drops to 3-9. The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Giltner (2-11) on Thursday night before starting Crossroads Conference tournament play on Saturday in York.
Cross County is the No. 7 seed of the tournament and will play No. 10 High Plains (2-9) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the York City Auditorium.
