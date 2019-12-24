HAMPTON – With big wins over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Friday and Hampton on Saturday, the Cross County Cougars boys basketball team is sitting at 4-2 as it heads into the Runza Holiday Tournament this Friday through Monday.
Cross County handed BDS a 50-27 loss in Stromsburg, then followed it with another lopsided win in Hampton over the Hawks, 64-21.
Three Cougars scored in double figures against BDS with Christian Rystrom leading the way with 14 points on 3 of 4 shooting. Cory Hollinger added 12 points while Cael Lundstrom had 11.
Cross County was aggressive driving to the hoop against the Eagles and were rewarded with 21 free-throw attempts – the Cougars connected on 16 of them with Rystrom going 7 of 10, Hollinger 6 of 7 and Lundstrom 3 of 3.
Isaac Noyd led the Cougars with five rebounds while Carter Seim had the most steals with three.
Against Hampton, Cross County got a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds from the 6-goot-6 Hollinger. Lundstrom chipped in with 11 points while three others – Noyd, Seim and Thomas Harrington-Newton – all scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.