CENTRAL CITY – The York Dukes girls golf team continued its busy stretch Monday by competing at the Central City Quad.
York won the Quad with a team score of 214 while Grand Island Northwest was runner-up with 228. Grand Island Central Catholic came in third with 237 and Central City took fourth with 239.
The Dukes, who competed at Lexington last Friday, Aurora on Saturday and were at the Hastings Invite on Tuesday, were without starters Riley Stuhr and Abby York in Central City. That meant Lilly Holthus was the No. 1 golfer along with Kirsten Fike, Rylie Krause, Piper Fernau and Cassandra Mangelo.
Holthus had the top score at the Quad with a 47 while Fernau had a 54 and Krause a 55. Fike shot a 58 while Mangelo had a 60.
“Lilly is starting to put some nice rounds together but still doesn’t feel like she has played her best golf yet,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Piper is gaining some confidence with her swing and Cassandra was able to get a round under her belt before she plays 18 tomorrow (Tuesday) at Lochland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.