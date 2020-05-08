YORK – For as long as he can remember, Reid Heidtbrink has been around some form of baseball.
It started when he was just a little kid, attending his dad’s slow-pitch softball games. That’s where his love of the game began, and ever since he’s wanted to play ball.
Heidtbrink, a Baltimore Orioles fan who’s heading into his senior year at York High School this fall, has been a solid member of the Cornerstone Legion program the past few summers.
Last summer with the Cornerstone Seniors and Juniors, Heidtbrink racked up 20 hits, 12 RBIs and scored 18 runs. He recorded the most doubles on the Seniors club with four.
But the COVID-19 pandemic might ruin his summer by canceling Legion ball. As of Thursday, all area and state postseason playoff tournaments are still canceled, but there hasn’t been a decision on whether at least some regular-season games will be played or not.
If they aren’t, and there won’t be any games played on the diamond at Levitt Stadium this summer, it would be a big blow to Heidtbrink.
“It would be tough not getting to play with those seniors one last time, it’s their last season,” he said. “Also, losing that one year of experience to strengthen our game.”
The Legion season is important for Heidtbrink, who wants to play college baseball. Without it, he won’t get valuable game reps.
Heidtbrink has been trying to play as much as he can during his high school career. He’s been competing in fall ball in Lincoln, where he gets to play around 20 games every year. He’s also on Next College Student Athlete, which is an online platform that helps prospects gain exposure and get discovered. He attends camps and showcases whenever he gets a chance, too.
“It’s hard because we don’t have a high school team, but I just try my hardest to get my name out there to the recruiters,” Heidtbrink said.
While he’s been waiting for a decision on whether the Legion’s regular season is a go or not, Heidtbrink, who said his favorite position to play is catcher, has been doing work on the field and in the batting cage with his dad. His love of baseball hasn’t weakened during this time of uncertainty.
Heidtbrink just wants things to get back to normal. Back to baseball. That’s what he likes most about playing Legion ball.
“It’s fun to be around my friends playing the game I love,” he said, “just going out on the field with all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.