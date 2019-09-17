Congressman Doug Bereuter, an acclaimed, York-area, high-school student-athlete, who went on to serve as a Nebraska state legislator and a 13-term U.S. Representative, remembers A. Hubert “Hub” Foster as “Mr. High School Sports” during Foster’s more than two decades as York News-Times sports editor and local public-address announcer.
On Sept. 22, at a ceremony in Lincoln, Hub, a life-long York resident, will be inducted, posthumously, into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, in the “Contributor” category.
He is one of the Hall of Fame’s 2019 class of 20 new members, which also includes outstanding student-athletes, coaches and officials. His plaque, with biographical information and a summary of his support for high school sports, will be a permanent part of the Hall’s unique displays.
As a York native, YHS graduate and his successor as News-Times sports editor, I am pleased and proud to have nominated Hub for this well-deserved honor. He was my friend and mentor. When I was in high school and college, he provided me with opportunities to cover games, write stories and take photos for the paper and follow his path as public-address announcer for high school events and summer baseball games. These responsibilities and experiences at a young age, followed by 15 months as sports editor with Hub’s guidance, served me well as I moved on through law school, while also working part-time on the sports staffs of the Lincoln Journal and Star.
Several successful high school coaches and an additional number of prominent Nebraskans who were York-area student-athletes in the 1950s, 60s and early 70s, responded graciously and enthusiastically when I requested support of Hub’s nomination.
Congressman Bereuter wrote: “As a student-athlete at Utica High School in football, basketball, track and also Legion baseball, I was very aware that Hub Foster showed great interest in, and knowledge of, the Crossroads Conference where we competed, especially since the conference basketball tournament and track meet were always held in York. I first actually met Hub when he interviewed me in 1956 after I became the first winner of the Gale Arnett trophy as the outstanding athlete at the conference track meet.
“By covering high school sports with enthusiasm for so many years, Hub understandably had the reputation of having a nearly encyclopedic knowledge of the history of high school sports in the four-five county area around York. Coaches and knowledgeable sports fans respected that knowledge and the integrity of his views and writing.”
York native and YHS graduate Mike Babcock, a highly-acclaimed sports writer, Husker historian and member of the Nebraska’s sports journalism hall of fame, wrote to the NHSS-HOF selection committee: “Hub was an institution in York, and not just because of longevity. To illustrate on a personal note: I grew up wanting to be a sportswriter, something I have now done full-time for 38 years (with another four years half-time). I’m sure my own passion for this is in part based on Hub’s influence.”
Babcock also cited Hub’s “sense of community; finding ways to include as many names as possible in his stories.”
“I have always said if I could live anywhere I wanted, it would be in southeast Nebraska, and if I could do anything I wanted, it would be what I’ve done for the last 38 years. That’s because of folks such as Hub Foster. He was the voice of athletics in York. He was what it meant to grow up in southeast Nebraska.”
Keith Staehr was one of York High’s most heralded multi-sport athletes. A standout for the Dukes in football, basketball and track in the mid-60s, he went on to excel in football and track at Kearney State College (UNK) and was a highly successful coach at North Loup-Scotia and Kimball High Schools for many years. He himself was inducted into the NHSS Hall of Fame in 2009. In his endorsement of Hub’s nomination, Staehr wrote: “Through all of my junior high and high school years, my teammates and I could not wait to read all of the flattering words that Hub wrote about us. It gave us confidence and made us work that much harder to be successful. He made us proud to be York Dukes.”
Another member of the Hall of Fame – also class of 2009 – is long-time, highly successful Hampton High School basketball coach, Jerry Eickhoff. He cited Hub’s many years of support for the Crossroads Conference basketball tournament and for having the tournament at the York City Auditorium. He also pointed out Hub’s personal coverage of the Hawks’ numerous district and state tournament games: “Hub was truly supportive of me over my coaching career and was highly responsible for making our accomplishments at Hampton known to the rest of the state. He went out of his way to promote and encourage high school sports.”
Others who wrote letters in support of Hub’s induction included these former York High student-athletes: former UNL Chancellor and NU Law School Dean, Harvey Perlman; York-area attorney, David Michel; Lincoln business executive, Jim Linderholm; and the late Larry Grosshans, who became a teacher and coach and then a long-time administrator in both the Alliance and Norris school districts; Roy Baker, a student-athlete at Benedict High School and later the basketball and track coach at Marquette High School, then a school-district administrator, followed by eight years of public service as a Nebraska state senator; and Tom Seib, who first coached in York, prior to becoming the highly successful boys’ basketball coach at Lincoln Pius X High School.
As part of his letter, Seib pointed to Hub’s promotion of, and support for, girls’ sports in their earliest years of the 1970s and early 80s. Another former News-Times sports editor, Dan Vodvarka, now retired as President of the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants, joined in support of the nomination.
Hub Foster died in March of 2013 at the age of 95. His induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame will add another chapter to a remarkable legacy.
Members of the Foster family, including Hub’s daughter Jane (Foster) Thompson and son Dick, both of York, plan to attend the induction ceremony at Lincoln East High School. It will be preceded by a reception for the class of inductees and guests.
The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame is located within the headquarters building of the Nebraska School Activities Association, 500 Charleston Street, near Haymarket Park in northwest Lincoln.
