HAMPTON – The Heartland Huskies (3-1) barely let the fans get comfortable in their seats at Hampton High School on Saturday before they burst out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Heartland girls continued to build their lead as they went to halftime on top 32-8 and cruised to a 51-25 win in girls’ non-conference action.
Heartland senior Odessa Ohrt led all players with 19 points while Kaelyn Buller added 13 and Cassidy Siebert eight. Heartland was 5 of 10 at the free-throw line and hit four 3-pointers in the win.
Hampton (2-2) was led in scoring by Lexie Wolinski and Zaya Stuart with six points each, while Lydia Dose added four points.
Wolinski, Dose, Kylie Mersch and MaKenna Clinch all finished with four rebounds. Wolinski had three steals and two assists. Also finishing with two assists was Dose.
Hampton 48,
Osceola 39
On Friday night the Hawks picked up their second win of the season on the road at Osceola.
Wolinski led the way with 12 points while chipping in with 11 was Rorie Loveland. Also in double figures with 10 points was Lillian Dose.
Loveland also had a team-high seven steals and picked up five rebounds. Mersch led the way on the glass with eight and Wolinski had six.
Osceola was paced by Kylie Johnson and Taylor Carlson with nine points, while Baili Kumpf had six.
Hampton travels to Elba tonight and Heartland hosts Shelby-Rising City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.