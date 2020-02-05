POLK – The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team is big on running the football, and High Plains senior Keaton Van Housen likes that.
A combination of offensive style and a coaching staff that Van Housen really likes made it easy for him to ink his letter of intent with the Lopers football program on Wednesday in the High Plains Storm Media Center.
Van Housen, who runs with power, athleticism and speed, rushed for 2,283 yards his senior season as the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs captured the 2019 Class D-1 state championship with a win over the Burwell Longhorns.
At 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, Van Housen was impressive in the playoffs as he recorded 1,096 yards on the ground during the five-game stretch, averaging 219.2 yards per game. He scored 15 of his 34 touchdowns in the postseason.
Van Housen talked about the recruiting process, and another factor in his corner that he hopes helps him while at Kearney.
“A lot went into the decision. The recruiting process is hard as a high school student,” Van Housen said. “You have so much on your mind and your plate. I love the coaches, they have a great coaching staff there so that was mostly the reason that I chose UNK. I also have a brother there playing ball so I’m hoping he will push me and guide me in the right way to.”
While Nebraska was a school that appeared interested for a while, they informed him that their roster was full and did not have a spot for him.
“Nebraska was a big one for me, and once they told me that their roster was full that kind of broke my heart a bit. I’m totally content with where I am now and would choose UNK over Nebraska anyway,” Van Housen said. “I love Kearney and it’s a perfect fit for me.”
With the UNK program on the rise, Van Housen hopes that he can help the team continue its success. He said that he’ll be on offense and hopefully getting to run the ball.
“It will be offense for sure. They like to run the ball a lot and they’re a triple-option team, and I like that a lot,” he said. “They’re physical, too, so I think I’ll get to run the ball a lot, hopefully. That’s what stood out a lot and what I liked about them was they led their conference in rushing yards, so you can’t beat that. They’re a team on the rise for sure.”
The Lopers ran for 342.9 yards per game, over 100 yards more than Northwest Missouri State, which was second in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference.
Education-wise at UNK, Van Housen is undecided at this time.
“It’s hard to decide what I want to do the rest of my life. Hopefully when I get there I’ll know by the first semester,” Van Housen said.
As far as goals at UNK, Van Housen pointed at his D-1 state championship ring and said, “maybe get another one of these.”
“Win another championship I guess, that would be awesome,” Van Housen added. “I can’t wait to compete for a starting spot. I just love to compete and I know it’ll be different because I will be on a team with like 50 players or more, and here it was like 20 players.”
