YORK – The York Dukes wrestlers hosted 10 teams at their annual home invite on Saturday at York High School.
Approximately 35 of the wrestlers in action on Saturday were rated in their respective weight classes according to NEwrestle.
Of the 10 teams, five came in rated in their respective classes with Class A Omaha Burke at No. 4; Papillion La Vista South No. 7 and Omaha Westside tied for No. 9.
In Class B, the defending state champion Grand Island Northwest Vikings were fourth and York was No. 6.
The Dukes got the day off to a great start by defeating Omaha Concordia in their first matchup, 54-30. York then met up with Papillion La Vista South and struggled against the Titans, losing 58-9.
Finishing second in Pool C, the Dukes were matched up with Central City in the Silver bracket and lost a tough 48-36 decision.
A dual with Schuyler finished up the Dukes’ day, and the Warriors used a three-win streak late to pull away for a 50-30 win.
Omaha Burke was the overall champion in the gold bracket as it defeated Schuyler in the semifinal, 60-24, and then took down Papillion La Vista, 45-26, in the championship.
Northwest won the B pool going 3-0 and lost in the semifinals, 39-36, to Papillion but came back for the 54-29 win over Westside.
“We started off the day with a solid win over Omaha Concordia, which is important for seeding at the district tournament in February. Next we had Papio South, they are a well-coached team. We competed hard but could not find a way to get much going,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “After lunch we wrestled in the silver pool, against Central City. We had chances to put the dual away but we could not overcome the three forfeits we were giving up. We had these forfeits due to sickness and injuries. Last, we wrestled Schuyler, much like Central City we had chances to win the dual.”
Two York grapplers kept their slates clean early in the season as both juniors Thomas Ivey and Kaleb Eliker improved to 6-0 on the year.
Both wrestlers went 4-0 on Saturday with Ivey picking up all four wins by pin to give him six on the year. Ivey, at 120 pounds, defeated Omaha Concordia’s Gage Gregurich in 3 minutes, 10 seconds, then needed just 1:31 to pick up the win over Papillion’s Kenny Needham. He also pinned Central City’s Brandon Fye in 52 seconds.
Ivey capped off his day with a win over Schuyler’s Geovany Chacon in 3:56. Ivey came into the meet as the No. 4-ranked wrestler in is weight class.
Eliker, competing at 126, won two of his four matches by pin, one by forfeit and another with a 9-8 decision over Papillion’s Daniel Rangle-Kramp.
Eliker opened his day with a pin of Concordia’s Greyson Peters in 1:14 and capped his 4-0 effort with a 14-second win over Jose Marino of Schuyler. The junior came in as the No. 6-rated wrestler at 126.
York’s Kobe Lyons, who is rated as the No. 3 wrestler at 182, competed at 170 on Saturday and went 3-1.
Lyons defeated Concordia’s Samson Hartman (3:14) and was a winner by pin in 1:55 over Central City’s Jaramie Elton. He also pinned Kevin Escobar of Schuyler in 2:40.
Lyons went up against Class A’s No. 7-rated Cade Schendt from Papillion and lost an 8-2 decision. Lyons is 5-1 on the young season.
“I was pleased with how the boys wrestled today, they showed a lot of fight and heart. It was awesome to see everyone celebrate for Dravenn Nichelsen and Beau Woods when they got their first win,” Branz said. “There were several other wrestlers that had little or no varsity experience step up and compete for us. It is early in the season, we will keep working and improving.”
During the dual meet, the freshman Nichelsen picked up his first win at the varsity level with a pin of Ian Hamill of Concordia in 5:07, while Woods, a senior, also recorded his first win with a pin of Central City’s Gunner Bailey in 2:37.
York will be back in action on Saturday at the Bellevue East Duals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.