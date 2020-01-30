YORK – In just a little over two weeks, the mats at several venues across the state will be full of high school wrestlers making that one last push to make the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The district championships will be held Feb. 14-15.
York will be part of the B-2 district at Blair while both Fillmore Central and Cross County/Osceola will be in Malcolm for the C-1 district.
Centennial will compete at the D-2 districts to be held at Central Valley High School in Greeley, and High Plains travels to the D-3 district at Southern Valley in Oxford.
But until then, there are plenty of great matches out there that could shake up the rankings, even more by the time the state tournament rolls around.
York junior Thomas Ivey is still top dog in the rankings despite his first loss last Friday to Class B No. 3 Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff at the UNK Midwest Duals in Kearney. Ivey has a pair of Cross County/Osceola grapplers breathing down his neck looking to wrestle the top spot away from him.
This weekend the Central Conference will hold its tournament in Lexington while the Southern Nebraska Conference will get together in Milford.
Next Thursday the Crossroads championships will be decided at East Butler High School in Brainard.
1. Thomas Ivey, Junior, York (41-1)
Ivey is currently rated as the No. 5 wrestler in B at 120 pounds by NEwrestle. Although he just dropped his first match of the season to No. 3-ranked Garcia of Scottsbluff at the UNK Midwest Duals in Kearney, Ivey remains at No. 1 on the all-area list. In the district tournament at Blair, Ivey will run into No. 4 Ty Rainforth of O’Neill and No. 8 Devon Ackles of Adams Central.
2. Cameron Graham, Sophomore, Cross County/Osceola (41-0)
Graham has made the drop to 138 and is really starting to hit his stride at this point in the season. He is only a handful of wins away from 100 as a sophomore, which has only been done by 2-3 others in the state of Nebraska. Looking ahead to districts, Graham and No. 6-rated Drew Garrison of Tri County appear to be on a collision course.
3. Kyle Sterup, Junior, Cross County/Osceola (39-1)
Sterup dropped his first match of the season to C No. 3-rated Cole Stokebrand of Amherst. Sterup, rated No. 4, bounced back the next week and pinned No. 5 Owen Snipes of Conestoga in 1 minute, 39 seconds. He also has a win over Dylan Soule of High Plains, who was above him on the last top 10 list. Sterup’s biggest challenge at the district meet in Malcolm could come from Archbishop Bergan’s Ethan Villwok, the No. 7-rated wrestler at 182.
4. Kobe Lyons, Junior, York (39-3)
Lyons is having himself a great season as he moves up a few spots to No. 4. If he gets the right draw at state, don’t be surprised to see him in the finals. Lyons is rated as the No. 3 wrestler at 170 in B. The 170-pound field at districts could prove to be a bear as No. 1 Evan Canoyer of Waverly and No. 5 Dylan White of Crete are scheduled to compete.
5. Dylan Soule, Senior, High Plains (26-7)
Soule, who continues to hold down the No. 1 spot in D at 170, has had one of the toughest schedules of anyone on the list and has wrestled top competitors in all classes. He seeks out competition and has that champion mindset of iron sharpens iron. Soule, who defeated No. 4 Ben Slaymaker of West Holt this past weekend at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite, looks to run into the Huskies’ wrestler again at districts, along with No. 6 Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield.
6. Gavin Hinrichs, Senior, Fillmore Central (33-7)
Hinrichs has made the drop to 160 where he looks to win a district title and state medal to go with it. He is currently rated as the No. 8 wrestler in C and looking ahead to districts, based on the current rankings, he will not see another rated wrestler at 160 at Malcolm.
7. Alex Schademann, Freshman, Fillmore Central (37-4)
Schademann continues his great freshman campaign and is in position to medal in Omaha this postseason. Schademann is rated at No. 5 at 120 in C and could have a pretty clear road to the district championships with no other wrestlers in the district currently rated.
8. Gaven Schernikau, Senior, Centennial (33-4)
Schernikau, No. 2 in D, flip-flops with his teammate Ryan Payne on the list and is getting hot at the right time. A potential match with No. 1 Shaye Wood of Central Valley could become reality in Omaha in a few weeks. Wood, a senior, and Schernikau are both in the D-2 districts, as well as No. 4 Josh Spatz of East Butler, a sophomore.
9. Ryan Payne, Junior, Centennial (31-6)
Payne is the No. 3-rated wrestler at 132. He has dropped a few matches to tough competition but looks to peak in Omaha. Payne will be the highest ranked wrestler at districts, but will see No. 5 Art Escalante, a sophomore from Winside, and No. 7 Garrett Latimer of Southwest, also a sophomore.
10. Carson Fehlhafer, Sophomore, Centennial, (32-6)
This young heavyweight continues to impress and is a pinning machine and might be flying heavily under the radar. His road to state will be no easy task, however. The sophomore will have plenty of company in Central Valley with No.1 Kien Martin of Overton, No. 4 Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest and No. 5 Kyle Pickhinke of Howells-Dodge, all in the D-2 district. Fehlhafer is currently rated No. 7 in D.
Honorable Mention:
York – Kaleb Eliker, Brayan Rodriguez; High Plains – Jarrett Parsons; Cross County/Osceola – Colton Nuttelman, Bryce Reed; Fillmore Central – Dillon Fushia, Conner Ashe.
