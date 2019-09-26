FRIEND – It was a win via sweep for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Tuesday night on the road at Friend. The Timberwolves beat the host Bulldogs behind scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-12.
Exeter-Milligan improves to 5-8 on the season and stops a four-match losing skid. The Timberwolves are off until Tuesday when they travel to Gibbon for a triangular with the host Buffaloes (7-8) and Kenesaw (8-8).
In the match with Friend, Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky led the team with 10 kills while Jaiden Papik was right behind her with nine. Emma Olsen dished out 12 set assists and was tops on the team at the service line with four aces.
Defensively, Anna Sluka led with 11 digs while Cammie Harrison got under seven digs. Joana Melchert chipped in with seven assists, too.
