High Plains senior Jarrett Parsons will be attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall where he will continue his education and pole vault for the Lopers’ track and field team.
On Monday in Polk, his parents James and LaDonna joined him for a signing ceremony at the High Plains Middle School Media room where he signed his letter of intent.
