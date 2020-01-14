FRIEND – The McCool Junction Mustangs girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season on Saturday, 42-32 at Friend.
The victory earned the Mustangs a weekend split as they dropped a 61-34 decision to the Meridian Mustangs on Friday night in Crossroads Conference action on their home court.
McCool Junction 42, Friend 32
McCool Junction got a game-high 23 points from junior Olivia Johnson and seven from Ashley Schulz.
McCool Junction led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Friend fought back and cut the lead to 20-19 at the break.
The Mustangs opened the margin to 39-26 through three quarters with a 19-7 scoring run. The fourth had Friend with a 6-3 advantage, but it was way too little to make up the 13-point deficit.
Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34
Meridian seniors Halle Pribyl and Josiee Sobotka led the visiting Mustangs to a 61-34 win over the McCool Junction Mustangs on Friday in girls Crossroads Conference action.
Leading the way was Pribyl with 19 points on 8 of 20 shooting from the field, while Sobotka was 9 of 15 and finished with 18 points.
Meridian struggled at the charity stripe, hitting just 2 of 9 attempts.
No individual or team stats were available for the McCool Junction Mustangs (2-8).
McCool Junction hosts Harvard tonight.
