MCCOOL JUNCTION – Olivia Johnson hammered 10 kills and Sophia Hoffschneider dished out 19 set assists Thursday night as the McCool Junction Mustangs defended their home court against St. Edward with a win via sweep behind scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-19.
It was the last regular-season match for McCool, which improved to 5-22 as its heads into the D1-7 subdistrict at Tri County High School on Monday night in DeWitt, Neb. The Mustangs, who are the No. 5 seed, will play No. 4 seed Deshler (14-13) at 3:30 p.m. The winner of that match will play top-seed Diller-Odell (29-1) in a semifinal.
In the win over St. Edward, McCool pounded 26 kills. Outside of Johnson’s night, Ashley Schulz recorded seven kills while Raelin Stouffer added five and Grace Penner two. Stouffer also had three ace serves while two others – Penner and Johnson – chipped in with two.
