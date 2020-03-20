EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys track team returns a diverse trio of state qualifiers for the 2020 season.
But with the spring sports campaign put on hold due to COVID-19, that Panther trio – juniors Jake Stoner, Garrett Nichols and De Maciel – won’t even get a chance to put their talents on display for a while.
Last Monday, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19. Those suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant.
Should the season continue, Stoner, Nichols and Maciel will head a talented group of Fillmore Central boys.
Stoner, an athletic junior, qualified for state in both the 100-meter dash and long jump last year as a sophomore. He didn’t place in either event in Omaha, but Stoner’s work during the regular season still made an impression. He owns the fastest returning 200 time in the York News-Times’ coverage area (23.58 seconds) and the second-fastest 100 (11.45) and second-best long jump (20 feet, 11 ¼ inches).
Nichols and Maciel both qualified for state in one event last year – Nichols in the 1600 and Maciel the 800. Neither placed, but Nichols still has the second-best returning 1600 time (4:41.67) in the area. Maciel has the area’s top returning time in the 800 of 2:05.65.
“We’re a young group with no seniors. I think we’ll be better than last year, as these boys are a year older,” Fillmore Central boys track coach Adam Verhage said. “Our strength will be in our mid distance. Our relays will be solid, and we should be improving in the sprints. We have more numbers and that should help with our training.”
Fillmore will have four more juniors on the roster, including Hunter Verhage, Connor Asche, Conner Nun and Parker Uldrich. Verhage will run the 800 and 1600 while Asche will throw the shot and discus. Asche has the area’s second-best returning shot throw of 46-6. Uldrich will pole vault.
As for sophomores, Fillmore was slated to have four of them, including Isaiah Lauby, Aidan Trowbridge, Noah Monroe and Dakota Nun. Lauby and Nun will be distance runners while Trowbridge will pole vault and Monroe sprint.
“I like where we are with the young kids – they will aid in the depth that we were missing last year,” Coach Verhage said. “There are several that have good speed and will help us with the relays.”
