Ken Schrader’s passion for motorsports has been well documented throughout his 40-plus years of racing.
Starting at barely 16 years old, Schrader has made it a lifelong goal to race as often as possible and in as many classes of race cars as possible.
Schrader’s latest racing accomplishment came to him as a team owner via his Concord, North Carolina-based ARCA team. Winning seven of the 20 races during the 2017 season, the team captured the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Series National championship.
Led by veteran crew chief, Donnie Richeson, the team won at Daytona in February 2017 and never lost the points lead. Driver Austin Theriault won on every kind of track on which the Series competed – dirt track, short track, road course and superspeedway.
At the annual championship banquet, Schrader expressed with great pride and emotion that this “dream” season could not have been more satisfying for the team.
An icon within the American motorsports community, Schrader has driven every kind of race car – late models, modifieds, sports cars, sprint cars, Indy cars and stock cars. His many “roles” in racing include driver, team owner, author, radio and TV commentator, spotter, race track promoter and mentor.
Schrader drove at NASCAR’s highest level – the Cup Series – for 30 seasons before retiring in 2013 at Miami-Homestead Speedway.
As a spokesperson for Federated Auto Parts for nearly 20 consecutive years, Schrader has traveled the United States, meeting Federated members and customers, speaking at meetings, visiting stores, hosting corporate programs and driving his Federated Auto Parts modified as often as possible.
In 2018 he competed in 58 races. His business of racing keeps him in a race car more than 100 days a year.
During the 2018 season, Schrader reached yet another career milestone by racing in Alaska. According to his stats, Schrader needs only two more states – Hawaii and Rhode Island – and he will have competed in every state in the United States.
In 2018, Schrader’s ARCA team fielded cars on a limited basis with three young drivers – Will Rodgers, Brandon Grosso and Bret Holmes. With Drydene Oil and Performance Products, a Pennsylvania-based company, Rodgers competed for the KSR team in five races, while Schrader drove the No. 52 Drydene machine at Gateway Motorsports Park in June. In 2019, the team plans to compete within the ARCA Series.
“Racing has afforded me countless opportunities, representing well-respected brands such as Federated Auto Parts, Hunt Brothers Pizza and our other marketing partners, making numerous friends and business associates along the way, just to name a few,” Schrader said. “Family and friends have been a huge part of my career. We have competed against the best in the business and have been able to become friends with many of my heroes.
“I am enthusiastic and grateful for another season of racing.”
PERSONAL:
Birthdate: May 29, 1955
Hometown: Fenton, Missouri
Residence: Concord, North Carolina
Family:
Wife: Ann;
Children: Dorothy and Sheldon