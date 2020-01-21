WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls’ basketball team could only manage eight points over the middle two quarters on Saturday, and the Shelby-Rising Huskies took advantage along the way to a 42-30 win Crossroads Conference regular-season action.
Shelby led 12-11 at the end of the first eight minutes and extended the lead to 20-12 at the break.
Another low-scoring third quarter didn’t help the Knights’ cause as they trailed 33-19 entering the final eight minutes.
Lutheran won the fourth quarter 11-9, but it was way too little and too late.
Senior guard Amy Richert led Lutheran’s scoring with 16 points, while Brooke Douglas added eight.
Nebraska Lutheran (3-8) will host the Hampton Hawks tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.