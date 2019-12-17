NEW UML, Minn. – About a six-hour bus ride to New Ulm, Minn., for the Martin Luther College Tip-Off Tournament over the weekend resulted in a split of two games for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team.
Lutheran (2-2) opened with a 54-31 loss to Northland Lutheran, from Mosinee, Wisc., but the Knights salvaged the trip with a 48-26 win over Evergreen Lutheran out of Tacoma, Wash.
Lutheran 48,
Evergreen Lutheran 26
Nebraska Lutheran bounced back after a first-game loss to score the 22-point win over Evergreen Lutheran.
The Knights breezed to a 14-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 28-5 lead at the break.
Knights’ senior Amy Richert led the way in scoring with 16 points while Lily Otte chipped in with 10.
Scoring six points each was Sophia Helwig and Brooke Douglas.
Northland Lutheran 54,
Nebraska Lutheran 31
The Wisconsin team jumped out to a nine-point lead at the end of the first eight minutes and the Knights could not make up any ground offensively.
Nebraska Lutheran trailed 30-17 at the half and saw the Northland team build on that early cushion.
Richert was the team’s leading scorer with 12, while Natalie Hueske had five points.
The Knights will be at home tonight in Waco as they host Giltner in Crossroads Conference action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.