Nebraska Lutheran senior Matthew Koepsell signed his letter of intent to continue his education and play football at Doane University in Crete.
Koepsell was joined in the front row by his parents, Kelly and Tammy Koepsell. Back row, from left; Nebraska Lutheran Principal Skip Bremer, Nebraska Lutheran head football coach Benjy Wells. Along with his football scholarship, Koepsell also received the Perry Scholarship.
