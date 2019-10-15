BEATRICE – Earlier in the week, York head softball coach Danyel Seevers said her coaching staff would have to “get creative” as they prepared for the Class B district final that was originally scheduled to be played on Friday.
Cold, wet and windy weather postponed the final to Saturday, and the Beatrice Lady Orange went about their business.
The Lady Orange did what they’ve done all season long, blasting five home runs in two games and sweeping past the York girls 11-1 and 10-0 in the Class B, District 2 final at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The two losses not only marked the end of the York Dukes’ season with a record of 15-13, but it also ended the career of the only coach the Dukes have had in their 12 years playing high school softball.
Danyel and assistant coach Phil Seevers walked off the field for the final time on Saturday when sophomore Mattie Pohl grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.
The Lady Orange will head to the Class B state tournament with a record of 29-4 and a No. 2 rating in Class B and No. 3 overall in the Omaha World-Herald’s Top 10.
In both games the Beatrice girls rolled seven spots.
In the second inning of the first game, Beatrice plated seven runs, and with the three they scored in the first, led 10-0.
Beatrice senior Addison Barnard pitched the first two innings of each game, allowing just three hits and no runs.
In the second game the Lady Orange bats hammered three home runs in the top of the first and the York girls could not push any runs across, despite two hits in the bottom of the first as Barnard worked out of the jam.
Seevers used freshman Lauryn Haggadone, junior Meaghan Rowe and senior Alexis Linder in the two-game series.
In the second game, Haggadone pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, but the Lady Orange had done their damage with the seven first.
York’s only run of both games was a monster home run off the bat of senior Bailey Robinson in the top of the fourth of the first game.
In the two-game set, York managed eight hits with Haggadone going 3 for 4 with three singles.
Robinson finished the day with two hits and had the only RBI.
Beatrice had 16 hits in the first game and 13 in the second.
The Lady Orange got home runs from four players, including Olivia Aden, who hit two bombs and drove in six runs during the two games, Whitney Schwisow, who hit a two-run home run in the second game, Tavia Hausman, who hit a solo shot, and Carley Leners, who hammered a two-run bomb in the second inning of game two.
Beatrice will head to the state tournament with 52 team home runs.
Barnard, who came into the game one homer short of the all-time career home-run mark, went 3 for 6 with a pair of doubles.
Saturday also marked the end of the high school careers for seven seniors, including Kaitlyn Martin, Ashton Rauert, Abbey Seevers, Emma Ziemba, Lauren Newman, Linder and Robinson.
Next week, the York News-Times will wrap up the Dukes’ 2019 season with comments from Coach Seevers.
