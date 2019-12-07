COLUMBUS – The Cross County/Osceola Cougars wrestling team opened its 2019-20 season on Friday at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus.
With 12 wrestlers in action, the Cougars had seven of them place and crowned a pair of champions as well.
CCO picked up its first championship win when Class C No. 5-rated, according to NEwrestle, sophomore Cameron Graham, at 145 pounds, defeated Gibbon’s Andres Aguilar by pin in 1:45.
Graham went 4-0, and all four of his wins came by pins as he scored 28 points for the Cougars who finished in third place as a team.
The second title of the day went to junior Kyle Sterup at 182-pounds as he won a 20-5 technical fall over Wayne’s Reid Korth in the championship match. Sterup the No. 6 rated wrestler at 182 was 3-0 on the day. Sterup defeated Trent Nafzinger of Ashland-Greenwood in the semifinal and earned a pin in his quarterfinal match.
The team race came down to two teams as Raymond Central tried to hold off the host Lakeview Vikings.
The championship team would be decided in the final match as Lakeview heavyweight defeated Cross County’s Owen Powell by pin in 32 seconds to give the Vikings the team win. Raymond Central led by one point going into the 285-pound championship.
Lakeview finished with 196.5 points; second was Raymond Central with 191; third was the Cougars with 126.5, fourth place went to Wayne with 115.5 and rounding the top five in the 11-team field was Ashland-Greenwood with 103 points.
The only other Cougar wrestler to make the finals was junior Owen Powell who lost in the finals to Bradyn Kucera of Columbus Lakeview by pin.
Powell (2-1) defeated Daniel Yepez of Gibbon and Jace Owen of North Bend in his first two matches, both wins coming on pins.
At 152-pounds, senior Colton Nuttelman (3-1) was third; freshman Colton Kirby (106) went 2-2 and finished in fourth place; Wyatt Graham (170) posted a 4-2 record and took fourth and Bryce Reed at 160 pounds took fifth place with a record of (2-2).
Cross County/Osceola will host South Central Unified and Shelby-RC on Tuesday night.
