EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
GENEVA – Fillmore Central head girls track coach Colby Smith said last year’s Fillmore Central Panthers offered a “good mixture of upperclassmen, and younger, not proven athletes.”
The team returns just one state qualifier from last year’s state meet in senior Erin Schmidt, who led the York News-Times’ coverage area with a toss of 40 feet, 4 ¾ inches. That throw was registered at the Class C state meet and was good enough for sixth.
The Panthers do have two athletes in senior Macy Scott and junior Jordan Broman who both competed in the 2018 state meet in the 1600-meter relay.
With 24 girls out this season, Smith should be able to develop some depth, but those athletes will need some track and field time.
“Our underclassmen can be a big influence on our success this season. We have several underclassmen that have a lot of potential,” Smith said. “We are a little raw overall, but with the training and work they each put in, they’re capable of scoring varsity points for us this season.
“We need our freshmen and sophomores to step into some more competitive and larger roles,” Smith added. “We have 24 total girls out this season, most of whom are underclassmen.”
The team boasts 13 returning letterwinners, and that includes a total of six seniors who will be looked to in leadership roles.
Along with Schmidt, Scott and Broman, the other seniors include Rhiannon Shaner (400, 800, 1600 relay and 3200 relay); Tilda Johannisson (discus, 400) and Elenora Traversa (200, 400, 3200 relay, high jump).
There are four juniors total who join Broman, including Claire Kimbrough (100, 200, triple jump, 400 relay), Haley Korbelik (shot put, discus) and Jackie Schelkopf (800, 3200 relay, 1600 relay).
The Panthers’ 3200 relay returns all four runners who posted a season-best time of 10 minutes, 39.08 seconds in 2019, which was the third-best time in the area. Those runners include Schelkopf, Abby Nichols, Scott and Broman.
The 1600 relay has three returning members in Broman, Scott and Nichols. They turned in a time of 4:30.98 at districts last year, which was the third-best effort among area 1600 relay teams.
Five sophomores and five freshmen make up the rest of the team.
It should be another strong season for the Southern Nebraska Conference teams as well.
“Our conference and district is loaded with talent. We’re in such a quality track conference and our district hosts many of the same teams,” Smith said. “Superior, Fairbury, Centennial, Thayer Central and Milford are very quality conference schools.”
Assistant coaches for the upcoming season include Joni Karcher, Steve Sherman, Matt Tobias and Tonia Frey.
“We have outstanding leaders in our senior and junior classes, and with the depth of our freshmen and sophomores we can have a very successful season if we grow into our roles,” Smith said. “I expect to be competitive in several events and to have a number of girls break out with personal records.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.