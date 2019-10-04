YORK – After falling behind early in the game the Panthers scored with just four minutes left to make the game very interesting.
However, the visiting Avila Eagles were able to stave off three hard shots on goal in the final minutes to escape with the 2-1 win.
Breanna Bembenek (JR/New Lenox, Ill) scored off of an assist by Cala Jamison (JR/Owasso, Okla.) as the Panthers were pressing hard the final ten minutes. With only two defenders York saw several chances to tie the game. However, the Eagles goalkeeper came up with huge saves against shots by Jazmin Pineda (SO/San Diego, Calif), Andrea Cadavid (SO/Cali, Colombia), and Jamison.
The weather seemed to have an effect on the game early as both Eagles’ goals were aided by wet field conditions. The first goal, just seven minutes in skipped across the goal with Cassandra Martinez (SR/Madera, Calif) unable to react. The next goal at the 24th-minute mark was a hard shot that bounced away from Martinez right to Darian Malone who sent it to the back of the net.
York’s second-half showed much more offense as they picked up 12 shots in the half, compared to just three in the first. But big saves by Madison Baker was the difference in the game. Amber Jimenez (JR/Gilbert, Ariz) led the Panthers with four shots, two of which were on frame.
The Panthers head to Leavenworth, Kansas on Saturday to face KCAC opponent University of St. Mary.
