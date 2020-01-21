CENTRAL CITY – After its Friday night contest against Columbus Lakeview got postponed due to weather, the Centennial Broncos boys basketball team was right back at it on Saturday with a road trip to visit the Central City Bison.
Centennial, No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, picked up a 67-60 win and got a game-high 24 points with six rebounds and four assists from sophomore Jake Bargen.
The Broncos, who improved to 11-3, led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 32-29 at halftime. Central City cut its deficit to 46-44 after the third, but Centennial was able to hold on to the advantage in the last eight minutes, and outscored the Bison 21-16 to seal the victory.
Centennial senior Caleb Horne chipped in with 14 points and six boards while Maj Nisly, a freshman, added nine with three assists. Both freshman Lane Zimmer and senior Joel Bargen netted eight points while junior Cooper Gierhan had four. Joel Bargen had nine rebounds and three assists, too.
Centennial went 13 of 17 from the line and 8 of 16 from 3-point land. Horne was 3 of 6 from behind the arc while Jake Bargen was 3 of 4 and Nisly 2 of 5.
Centennial is off until next Tuesday, Jan. 28, when it travels to Geneva to play Fillmore Central (1-12).
