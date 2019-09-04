GENEVA — The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball program hasn’t beaten the Superior Wildcats since 2016.
During that stretch, Superior has won 10 straight matches dating back to last season.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that streak continued on Tuesday night in Geneva as the Class C-2 No. 4-rated Wildcats, led by Nebraska volleyball commit Kalynn Meyer, swept Fillmore with scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
The physical part of Fillmore’s game that needed to change the most in Tuesday night’s loss was the passing, according to Fillmore head coach Dawn Temme.
“We can’t pass the ball on top of the net with two 6-foot-3 girls playing,” she said after the match.
But maybe the biggest thing that went wrong in the match against a highly-rated opponent came on the mental side instead of the physical.
“Sometimes I think we get intimidated. We need to worry about what’s going on on our own side of the net, not what they’re doing,” Temme said. “I think mentally we weren’t quite there tonight. I think we were kind of nervous. It’s a home game and Superior is really good, so I don’t think that helps us any.”
Superior, which came into the match 0-1 after getting swept at home to C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic on Aug. 29, went back and forth with Fillmore in the first set, but started to gain the edge around the 20-point mark when it rattled off four straight to go up 24-19. A kill from Meyer ended the set. The Nebraska commit finished her night with a match-high 21 kills.
Fillmore struggled to regroup in the second and third. But it wasn’t all bad — Temme said she saw positives on the court, which bodes well for the Panthers, who have a long season and a lot of volleyball in front of them.
“I thought we served aggressively and we came out in the first set like we were ready to play,” Temme said. “I think we’re trying to get the balls to our hitters and we’re definitely working on spot serving. I think our energy was good; it got a little low once we got behind. But we’ll figure it out.”
Senior 6-footers Halle Theis and Erin Schmidt are the big hitters for Fillmore. In the season-opening tournament in Minden last Saturday the Panthers went 2-2, and Theis led the offense with 26 combined kills in four matches while Schmidt was right behind her with 20.
On Tuesday night, Theis unofficially led the team with eight kills while Schmidt had five and sophomore Lexi Theis three. Lexi Theis also dished out 16 assists while senior Macy Scott recorded six assists.
Scott and Halle Thies both had one ace serve.
Fillmore hosts David City (0-1) on Thursday in Geneva. David City was swept in its season opener against C-1 No. 4-rated St. Paul on Aug. 29.
Superior (1-1)
25 25 25 — 3
Fillmore Central (2-3)
19 15 17 — 0
