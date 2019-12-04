YORK – The Omaha World-Herald released its girls’ preseason basketball ratings on Wednesday, and four York News-Times’ coverage area teams were tabbed in the top 10 of their respective classes.
The York Dukes, who finished 10-13 last year, got the nod at the No. 5 spot in Class B from Mike Patterson, but the Dukes are just one of four Central Conference teams in the top five.
The Crete Cardinals (21-6), who finished second to Grand Island Northwest (18-5) in the Class B final last year, were at No. 1 while Northwest was No. 2. The Seward Bluejays, who went 20-5 last year, came in at No. 4.
In C-2, the Fillmore Central Panthers were No. 4, the same position they ended last year’s 23-6 campaign in after a fourth-place finish at state. Centennial (18-7) was No. 8.
In D-2, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (19-6), who will have to replace both leading scorers, are in at No. 10.
Here is a quick look at 10 players to watch from the York News-Times’ coverage area in alphabetical order.
Natalia Dick, Sr., York
York senior Natalia Dick will be a strong presence in the paint for York. She put up 10.4 points per game and rebounded 7.7 a night. Both of those final stats ranked in the top 10 of the final YNT area stats. She also finished ninth in free-throw shooting at 67 percent.
Kierra Green, Jr., Centennial
As a sophomore at McCool Junction, Green averaged 10.1 points per game, was second in 3-point shooting percentage and led the area in free-throw shooting at 87 percent.
Kate Hirschfeld, Jr., Centennial
In her sophomore year, Hirschfeld averaged 8.6 points per game and pulled down 4.8 rebounds. She was among the top five in field goal percentage and dished out 2.3 assists and had 2.2 steals a game.
Odessa Ohrt, Sr., Heartland
Heartland senior forward Odessa Ohrt averaged nine points per game and was strong on the glass with a team-best 6.7 per night. Ohrt also averaged two steals.
Maddie Portwine, Jr., York
Portwine led the Dukes in scoring at 11.9 per game and also led in 3-point goals with 43. During her sophomore season, the guard shot 40 percent from the field and had 44 steals.
Masa Scheierman, Soph., York
As a freshman, Scheierman was a rebounding machine, averaging 9.6 per game. She added 7.2 points in scoring and was second overall in field goal percentage at .503 while finishing the year with 45 blocked shots.
Jackie Schelkopf, Jr., Fillmore Central
In her sophomore season, Schelkopf was fifth in scoring in the YNT area stats at 13.2 per game. She came in fifth in 3-point shooting percentage and was second on the team in assists at 2.4 per contest. Schelkopf was the team leader in 3-point goals with 58.
Erin Schmidt, Sr., Fillmore Central
A strong post presence, Fillmore Central’s Erin Schmidt averaged 12.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds, both numbers that were in the top 10 in the YNT area final stats. Schmidt also finished fourth in field goal percentage at .494.
Macy Scott, Sr., Fillmore Central
Scott finished the 2018-19 season as the top 3-point shooter percentage-wise at 34 percent. Scott averaged 8.2 points per game and was a 70-percent free-throw shooter on the year.
Erica Stratman, Jr., Cross County
As a sophomore Stratman was this third in scoring at 13.6 per game, third in rebounds at 8.1 and her field goal percentage of .501 was also third-best among area players.
Other players to keep an eye on include; Cortlyn Schaefer, Jr., Cross County; Halle Theis, Sr., Fillmore Central; Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Sr., Centennial; Abby Nichols, Soph., Fillmore Central.
*This list is based on last year’s stats and accomplishments.*
