YORK – Tim Lewis a 1984 graduate of York College is back in the head coaching position after taking a 13-year hiatus.
Lewis was the head coach at York College from the fall of 2004 until the spring of 2007. During his three-year tenure, he was named the Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year twice. Lewis also helped the men’s program to back-to-back MCAC Champions in 2005 and 2006. In 2007 the team was runner-up.
Lewis said “I am excited to be back with the York College athletic department and the Panther golf program. Our coaching staff considers it a great privilege to work with our current group of young men and women that have been doing so many great things on the golf course and in the classroom. We have tremendous kids in this program and I know it will be fun to be with them on a daily basis. We will work hard to help our athletes play to their full potential, to put them in quality competitive situations, and to support them with great facilities and equipment. I think our 2020-21 season will be a great and exiting one. Once again, it is exciting to be back.”
While the program was under the direction of Lewis there were several athletes that earned MCAC All-Conference, two players earned NCCAA All-American status, and the men’s team reached a ranking of 21st nationally.
Lewis has served multiple roles on campus since his coaching days. He was the campus minister for 10 years before moving over to the business department to teach full time. He is currently an assistant professor of business and in his 18th year at York College.
Steddon Sikes also a 1984 grad of York College has been chosen by Lewis to be the head assistant. Sikes is a two-time club champion at the York Country Club and enjoys playing at various courses across the country. He has been an assistant coach with the York High School girls’ golf program since 2014.
Sikes is the director of publications for York College, previously serving in the alumni relations office as well as the director of admissions. He is in his 35th year at YC.
