YORK – Following Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement that baseball and softball teams are allowed to begin practicing on June 1 and playing games June 18, a couple of first-year head coaches in York – John Mead for the Cornerstone Legion baseball Seniors and Kent Meyers for the York softball program – breathed a sigh of relief.
Mead was set to coach the Cornerstone Seniors this summer while Shawn Bandy will guide the Juniors. Although it’ll be his first time in a dugout wearing a Cornerstone hat, Mead isn’t new to the Legion program or to Levitt Stadium – he’s a current assistant coach and former player for the York College baseball program.
Mead started helping take care of the Levitt field during the summer of 2015. York College head baseball coach Brian Walth wound up talking him into coaching Legion ball this year, and Mead thought it was time.
“I decided I wanted to help out the community and to give back to more than just the college. So I decided to pull the trigger and throw my name in the hat and everything worked out,” Mead said.
Mead and his team didn’t get many opportunities to play together before the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down. He said the team only had around six practices together.
“I haven’t had much contact with the guys, which sucks. But hopefully we can get things moving here soon,” Mead said. “I know there are a lot of parameters that the Governor just came out with that could prove to be difficult with doing stuff.”
A handful of the guidelines for games starting June 18 include:
• The use of dugouts being permitted during games only.
• Bleachers located between the dugout and home plate should also be used to spread out players.
• Players should have designated spots to place their personal items.
• Coaches must designate an adult who is responsible for ensuring players are seated on the benches, unless they are actively participating in the game.
If games are played in York, it’ll be a bit odd with those restrictions. But for Mead, it’s already been a strange stretch. Before the shutdown, he was juggling both coaching responsibilities for York College and the Legion program.
“I’m still currently coaching at the college so it was a weird feeling of things going from crazy busy – because I’d just get home from a road trip and I’d go straight to Legion practice – to just a complete standstill,” Mead said. “It was the first time in my life that I can remember where I haven’t been playing baseball in the spring and summer, so it’s an interesting adjustment for me, and I can imagine it’s the same for a lot of these kids.”
Mead breathed a sigh of relief once he found out baseball could be played, but the decision to actually play or not is out of his control.
“I just want to be able to go outside and do what we love,” Mead said. “But when he (Ricketts) dropped the hammer of requirements that we have to follow, it kind of put a damper on my mood, because it’s a laundry list of stuff we have to abide to.”
For Meyers, who will take over the York softball program this fall after Danyel Seevers stepped down, he would love for the girls to get some action on the diamond this summer. But he also wants to be smart about things, too.
“They’ve missed a lot, so it will be nice for them to get out. I only hope whoever is in charge finds a way to do it correctly and safely,” Meyers said. “We don’t need to put anyone in danger. The selfish part for me – or the old coach in me – is very glad they get to play some this summer. The more batting reps and actual live pitching they get to see will be beneficial.
“It will let us tweak the first two weeks of practice and not start from behind,” he added. “We will be able to install different systems on defense and not solely on fundamentals.”
