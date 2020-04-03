YORK – Twenty-one boys basketball players from the York News-Times’ coverage area earned all-state honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald.
Just one area team – the Class C-2 Centennial Broncos – made the state tournament last month, but suffered a tough overtime loss to Sutton in the first round.
In Class B, both Matt Haggadone and Jake Erwin were selected all-state honorable mention. Haggadone, a 6-foot-3 junior, led the Dukes in scoring with 15.3 points per game. He shot 36 percent (56 of 155) from 3-point range and 79 percent (43 of 54) at the free-throw line.
Erwin, a 6-1 junior, was second on the team in average scoring at 11.5, but led the Dukes in three other categories, including rebounding (5.5), assists (2.9) and steals (2.4). York finished the season 8-16.
The area had just one team play C-1 ball this past season – the Fillmore Central Panthers, who had a tough year with a 2-21 record. Three Panthers were on the honorable mention list, including seniors Izayah Morris, Carson Tatro and junior Garrett Nichols.
Morris was the team’s center and averaged 5.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Against David City in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, Morris led Fillmore Central to a 45-37 win with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
“He was the most valuable player on our team,” Fillmore head coach Jordan High said of Morris. “He’s only played high school basketball for two years, and he made incredible strides every week.”
Tatro averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 boards per game. Against David City, he scored a season-high of 24 points and drilled six 3s.
“Carson has overcame a lot the last two seasons,” High said. “Last season, he collapsed a lung during practice and missed much of the season which set him back some, but he overcame and continued to be one of our better scorers this season.”
Nichols chipped in with 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. The guard had scoring totals of 18, 17 and 16 points throughout the season.
“Garrett was one of our leaders, and he took the task of guarding the other team’s best offensive player many of our games this season,” High said.
There were eight area players selected C-2 all-state honorable mention, including Centennial’s Cooper Gierhan, Jake and Joel Bargen and Caleb Horne. Cross County’s Cory Hollinger, Cael Lundstrom, Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim were also on the list.
Cross County finished the year 18-7 while Centennial ended 21-5 with the aforementioned state tournament appearance, its third in four seasons.
Six players earned D-1 all-state honorable mention, including Heartland’s Jared Nunnenkamp, Trajan Arbuck and Kale Wetjen. McCool Junction’s Owen McDonald, Tyler Neville and Dana Hobbs were also tabbed all-state honorable mention.
Heartland was 15-8 this season while McCool Junction went 18-6. Both teams had their seasons end in district finals.
In D-2, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves had two players earn all-state honorable mention – Jackson Beethe and Max Zeleny.
The junior Beethe led the area in scoring, racking up 26.5 points per game, while his senior teammate Zeleny averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Exeter-Milligan finished 15-11 with a district final appearance.
