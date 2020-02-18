DORCHESTER – A fast start for the Dorchester Longhorns girls basketball team ended the McCool Junction Mustangs’ regular season on Friday night with a 52-31 loss on the road.
Dorchester (14-8) led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-17 at the break.
McCool Junction (4-14) could never mount any kind of run to threaten the Longhorns’ lead as Dorchester won the second half 19-14.
Leading the Mustangs in scoring was Ashley Schulz with 13 points while Sophia Hoffschneider added five.
McCool Junction opened subdistrict action at Fillmore Central on Monday night as it faced Deshler.
