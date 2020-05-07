YORK – Coaching softball is in Kent Myers’ blood.
In some capacity he has spent the last 22 years getting ready to be a head coach, and just this past winter he realized his dream when he was named the head coach of the York Dukes softball program.
Myers has been a huge part of the Dukes’ success on the field, as well as helping to build one of the most successful summer programs in the state: Fusion softball.
When, and if, he takes the field this fall, he will be just the second head coach the York Dukes have had since their initial season in 2008.
The coach for the first 12 years was Danyel Seevers, who took the Dukes to the state tournament for six consecutive seasons, from 2012-17. During that stretch, the Dukes were Class B state runner-ups in 2013 and had back-to-back third-place efforts in 2014 and 2015. They finished fourth in 2017.
Myers said stepping into Seevers’ shoes will be a challenge, but any pressure will come from himself.
“I’m a very competitive person on the field and I will need to define in my own mind what success is. Everyone will want, including myself, winning seasons and championships,” Myers said. “The bar has been set very high, and I welcome the challenge to set it even higher. However, a successful season might just be how the following questions are answered: Did the girls have fun? Did they learn something new? Did they take something from the current season that they can apply to life?”
Myers said that he wanted this job very badly and that there was no other school he would have even considered.
“For me to replace Coach Seevers will be a huge responsibility, but I am up for the task. There will be small changes to make, but for the most part it will still look like the York Dukes,” Myers said. “I wanted to coach this team because the continuity with the existing staff and myself has been great for years. Plus, I have built a trust with these girls and they trust me. I couldn’t see a new coach come in and replace all that this school has since its beginning. I want to continue to build on what has been started.
“I wasn’t a stranger to softball when I joined the Duke program. I have coached many summer teams when I lived in Colorado. I have coached many summer teams in Nebraska with some success. This will be my 22nd year as a coach of some capacity on the ball field,” Myers added. “We shared a lot of the same philosophies which is why coaching with both of the Seevers throughout the years has been so enjoyable. As being a part of the staff that built the Dukes’ success, I look forward to continuing the success and growing the success.”
With the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the possible loss of the summer season, Myers said that going into his first season may be the biggest obstacle he faces as the head coach.
“This will be the hardest obstacle to coach around. The Fusion summer teams have been very instrumental to the development of the Duke program. With past teams we didn’t have to spend days working on fundamentals because they were competing during the summer,” Myers said. “Without the competition this summer, many girls probably haven’t thrown a softball since last October. The staff won’t be able to hit the ground running this fall. We will have to spend more time this fall working with the basics and the girls getting used to how a new coach teaches, how we want them to learn the new language; especially the incoming freshman.
“The other obstacle will be batting. During a summer season, on average, a girl will get about 66 percent of the reps batting that she gets during fall ball. Without those batting reps we will be spending more time in the cages than normal. There will have to be more focus during practices.”
Myers said the girls did get in some hitting during winter programs from January through early March.
“The good thing about those sessions is that now they understand how I teach batting philosophies. I have been in contact with some of the parents. I haven’t talked to the girls yet,” Myers said. “I thought it would be good to let them focus on school. I am now waiting on direction from the school as to what the coaches can and can’t do.”
Myers said that he has been looking forward to getting started since he was hired.
“I first and foremost want to thank Tyler Herman and York High School for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to coach for this school. I want nothing more the than success of the young ladies wearing the uniform. It will always be about them,” Myers said. “Coaching with Danyel and Phil (Seevers) has built a friendship that will last for years to come. I really appreciate their dedication to this program and I wish them and their family happiness.”
