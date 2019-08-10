YORK – On Thursday, August 29, a handful of area volleyball teams will get their 2019 season underway.
For the next three weeks, the York News-Times will be breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2018.
Each week, three players from the 10 schools in the coverage area will be featured with comments from coaches following the 2018 season, along with last year’s stats and expectations for the upcoming year.
This is installment two of three.
Halle Theis, Sr., Fillmore Central, (OH)
In 2018 as a junior, Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis hammered 310 kills which was fifth best among York News-Times area players. Through her first three years at Fillmore Central, Theis has 658 kills. Theis, a six-foot outside hitter, showed consistency at the net as she had double digit numbers in kills in 17 of the Panthers’ 27 games. Her best overall game was 28 kills against Adams Central in a 3-1 win. “She took over as a leader this year and was a big help to our younger players,” commented Panther head coach Dawn Temme at the end of the 2018 season. Not only was Theis an offensive threat, she also led the team in receptions with 446; she was second on the team with 32 ace serves and in blocks with 37. Theis also scooped up 241 digs which was just outside the top 10 in the York area. Her efforts on the court earned her first team Southern Nebraska Conference and was also an honorable mention pick in Class C2 by the Omaha World-Herald.
Kalea Wetjen, Sr., Heartland, (OH)
Heartland’s Kalea Wetjen, a 6-foot outside hitter, led the team in three categories. Her 255 kills ranked her sixth best in the final York News-Times All-Area charts and tops on her team. She also led the team in blocks with 52 which was ninth in the final stats and her 168 digs were a team best. Her best game in the kills department came against Cross County when she hammered 19 and in the team’s 28 games, she totaled double numbers in kills 13 times. “Kalea saw big improvements from last season to this one, and really stepped up as our go-to-hitter,” said 2018 head coach Sarah Ostmeyer. “She sees the court very well and is a solid all-around player.” Along with the stats mentioned above, Wetjen was ninth in ace serves with 49 which was second on the team and she finished the season with a strong .277 hitting percentage. Wetjen was a second team Southern Nebraska selection and a Class D1 honorable mention pick in the Omaha World-Herald.
Masa Scheierman, So., York, (OH)
During her freshman season, York’s Masa Scheierman demonstrated the ability to swing with the best hitters in Class B. Her coming out party at the net was a 43 of 45, 23 kill night in a 3-2 win by the Dukes over Milford. Scheierman also had 20 kills in a 3-2 win over Schuyler and rang up double digit numbers in kills four times during the year. She finished up 2018 with 213 kills and that landed her seventh best among York News-Times area players.”Masa was hands down our best overall player,” said York head coach Chris Ericson in his season ending review. “Twice she broke 20 kills in a match.” Scheierman led the Dukes with 41 ace serves; she was third on the team in blocks with 32 and had 255 digs, second best on the squad. Scheierman was a Central Conference third team choice and was recognized by the Omaha World-Herald as a Class B honorable mention pick.