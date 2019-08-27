YORK — The Seward Bluejays jumped on the York Dukes early Tuesday night at the York Ballpark Complex and went on to post a 10-2 six-inning win in Class B softball action.
Seward, which came into the game 3-1 and No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, scored four runs in the top of the first inning to put York in an early hole. After a scoreless second and third, the Bluejays’ offense continued to add to its total, plating two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
The loss Tuesday night left York head coach Danyel Seevers looking for answers as the Dukes dropped to 1-2 in the young season.
“Seward is a good team, but we need to get better and compete at all times,” she said after the game. “We’ve just got to get better at every part of the game. If we’re going to play against teams that are good hitters and make great plays — and every part of Seward’s game was solid — we just don’t have it right now. So we have to figure out a way to compete.”
Seward pitcher Sydney Parra, a junior, threw four scoreless innings before the Dukes were able to get on the board. York senior Abbey Seevers was the one that came through when she hit a two-out, two-run double to the center field fence that cut her team’s deficit to 8-2 in the fifth. York was outhit 13-7 in the loss.
“She’s a good pitcher and has a good curve drop. We knew she had it,” Coach Seevers said of Parra. “Some kids adjusted to it and some didn’t. Like I told them, we can’t just go through the motions. We have to go up there with intentions every at-bat — not just when we feel like it.”
With the score at 8-2 in the top of the sixth, Seward smacked back-to-back home runs — the first off the bat of junior Grace Hamling to left field and the second from Parra to center — that brought the Bluejays’ advantage to 10-2. York couldn’t plate any runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the run-rule loss.
Freshman Lauryn Haggadone started the game in the circle for the Dukes and lasted a little over three innings. She struck out two batters and walked two while giving up six earned runs and six hits. Junior Meaghan Rowe came on in relief and threw over two innings, striking out three with one walk while allowing four earned runs and seven hits.
Parra pitched all six innings for Seward and struck out three with two walks. She gave up two earned runs.
Abbey Seevers led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Five other Dukes recorded one single, including Haggadone, Rowe, Alexis Linder, Jamie Hoblyn and Ashleigh Hills.
Next up for York is a home quad with a 10 a.m. start at the York Ballpark Complex this Saturday. The Dukes will welcome Douglas County West, Class C No. 8-rated Hastings St. Cecilia and Ralston.