STROMSBURG – Cael Lundstrom scored a team-high 16 points and went 4 of 6 from 3-point range Tuesday night to lead the Cross County Cougars to a big 67-28 win over the Osceola Bulldogs at home in Stromsburg.
Cross County’s defense also had a good night as the Cougars held Osceola to single-digit scoring for the first three quarters.
Cross County was never threatened in the game. It led 17-6 after the first eight minutes, then outscored Osceola 23-5 in the second to take a 40-11 edge at halftime.
Osceola didn’t get the big second half it needed, as the Cougars controlled the third by scoring 16 points while only allowing seven.
Nine Cougars found the scoring column in the win. Behind Lundstrom in that department were Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd, who netted 11 and 10 points, respectively. Both Cory Hollinger and Jacob Nielsen chipped in with eight points while Haiden Hild added six.
Defensively, Hollinger and Hild both took a charge for head coach Dan Conway’s team. Nielsen led Cross County in rebounds with five while Noyd dished out a team-best four assists. Seim collected the most steals on the team with three.
Cross County improves to 6-3 on the season while Osceola drops to 5-4. The Cougars will travel to Sutton on Thursday to play the Class C-2 No. 5-rated Mustangs (7-2).
