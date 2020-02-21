OMAHA — The York Dukes walked into CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night with a chance to secure three more medals to their team’s 2020 state tournament resume.
With senior Brayan Rodriguez wrestling at 220 pounds for a chance at a state finals berth, and junior Kobe Lyons doing the same at 170, both had already guaranteed themselves of coming away from the state meet with a medal.
Needing to win third-round consolation matches on Friday were Thomas Ivey at 120, Kaden Lyons at 182 and senior Jacob Diaz at 195 in order to get on the medal stand on Saturday.
The third-round consolation matches were not kind to the Dukes, however, as they lost all three matches.
At 170, Kobe Lyons came into the state meet as the No. 3-rated wrester in Class B according to NEwrestle.com. On Friday night, he needed one more win to wrestle for the gold, and he got it with a 5-3 win over No. 6 Brady Robb from Sidney.
It wasn’t easy, though, as Lyons and Robb went to an extra period tied at 3-3, and Lyons got the takedown of the Sidney junior and won the match 5-3.
Lyons will get a rematch with Waverly’s Evan Canoyer in the final Saturday. Canoyer defeated Lyons last week at the B-2 district in Blair. The junior will take a record of 50-4 to the championship, while Canoyer is 28-1.
At 220, Rodriguez faced a tall order as he took on Class B defending 195-pound champ Grady Greiss of Grand Island Northwest.
Greiss did quick work as he pinned Rodriguez in 1 minute, 17 seconds. Rodriguez (31-8) is guaranteed to make the medal stand Saturday.
Third-round consolation matches
Kaden Lyons, at 182, defeated Beatrice’s Dakota Adams, 3-2. Lyons was winning the match 3-1 late in the third period, but his lead was cut to 3-2 with eight seconds left after Adams scored an escape. Lyons was able to hold on in the final moments to seal the victory. In Friday night’s third round with a medal on the line, Lyons came up only one point short of making the medal round with a 3-2 loss to Boys Town sophomore Jay Ballard. Lyons’ season ends with a record of 38-14.
After pinning Lexington’s Ismael Ayala in just 44 seconds in his first-round consolation match, the 195-pound Diaz (39-5) racked up a ton of points against Seward’s Zach Ellingson, winning 15-6. Diaz needed just one more win, and standing in his way was Imanol Munoz, a senior from Holdrege. Munoz picked up an 8-5 win over the York senior, ending his season with a record of 39-6.
Ivey, who entered the Class B state tournament as the No. 6-rated wrestler, kept his medal hopes alive with a second-round consolation win over Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt, 12-8. On Friday night, one win from a medal, Ivey dropped a 7-2 decision to Ralston’s Jeremy McKee, and his season came to an end with a record of 48-5.
First- and second-round recaps
York’s Krumrei, Cotton, Woods see seasons end
After picking up his first state-tournament win of his life Friday morning – which was a pin in 1 minute, 48 seconds over McCook’s Reid Steinbeck – York heavyweight senior and Midland University football commit Beau Woods, a first-year wrestler, saw his season come to an end in the second-round consolation matches. Woods wound up getting pinned in 47 seconds by Omaha Concordia’s Neil Hartman. Woods ends his season 33-18.
After both lost their opening matches of the state tournament on Thursday, York’s Oren Krumrei and Chase Cotton also saw their seasons end Friday morning with losses in the first-round consolation.
In the 132-pound division, Krumrei was pinned in 2:02 by Pierce’s Carter Jensen. Krumrei, a junior, ends his season at 37-15.
Despite an injury-riddled season, the 160-pound Cotton was still able to make the state-tournament field. He’ll end his year at 17-10 after losing 4-0 to Aurora’s Kolby Wessels.
