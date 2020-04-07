YORK – With the closing of York High School and its facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, student-athletes find themselves in a unique and unprecedented situation.
With the school’s weight room closed, there’s no strength and conditioning class. Many students who rely on that class for physical exercise are now on their own – ditto for those that compete in athletics.
Specifically for student-athletes, this is an important stretch during the quarantine. The ones that stay physically active are the ones who will be better suited when things get back to normal, whenever that may be.
To help them along the way, York’s strength and conditioning teacher and coach, Glen Snodgrass, has had to get creative. He’s not able to be with the kids in class like he usually is, so what he’s done is compile workouts that are able to be done at home so students can keep up some level of overall fitness during the quarantine.
At a small Class B school like York that regularly competes against schools with bigger rosters, it’s extremely important for its athletes to be in the weight room and keep working in offseason.
“It’s obviously frustrating because that’s one of our pillars that makes us successful, is the fact that we feel like our kids work pretty hard in the weight room and that sets us apart,” Snodgrass said. “We tell our kids every year that we’re generally not going to have more numbers than the other team, we’re not always going to have the most talent. But what’s going to set us apart is the work we do in the weight room and the conditioning and the speed training in the summer.”
For example, the very first plan that Snodgrass sent home to the students included five categories – those were pulls, squats, jumps, presses and core exercises – that had six different workouts in each one. Students were to pick one exercise in each of the five categories and do them three to four days per week.
“I’m trying to give them different ideas every week to keep them going the best they can, but it’s hard to replace getting under a squat bar with 300 pounds and doing an actual squat,” Snodgrass said. “Each of these workouts can be done for multiple weeks, but I’m just trying to give them different options so things don’t get stale. I don’t want to send them one workout and tell them to keep doing it until July.”
Snodgrass preaches that doing something is better than doing nothing. Whether it’s simple pushups or running around town or on country roads, anything the students can do is more productive than sitting on the couch in front of the TV.
But at the end of the day, the students don’t have teachers or coaches instructing them in a classroom. They’ll need to have the right mindset to stay in shape during the quarantine. In other words, it’s on them to workout.
“We talk about discipline, but right now it’s being tested and it’s being tested by athletes, by teachers, it’s being tested by coaches and anybody who isn’t able to go to work right now,” Snodgrass said. “Us teachers, we’re still working but we’re working from home – it tests our discipline. But these kids, they’re used to going to weight lifting class every day, then going to their practice in the evening and there being a coach right there telling them you need to do this and you need to do that. Right now they don’t have that.
“Some of them will have parents pushing them, but they’re not going to have a coach and it’s a choice they’re going to have to make every day, whether they’re going to lay on the couch and watch TV all day or if they’re going to do what they need to do.”
The student-athletes that do stay active and keep in shape may benefit, or hold an advantage over others that don’t when practices and sports resume, whenever that may be.
“It comes down to the kids’ discipline and maybe the parents pushing them,” Snodgrass said. “But mostly, each kid’s discipline and whether or not they can see the end goal. This quarantine isn’t going to last forever, so where do they want to be at the end of this thing.”
