GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team dropped to 1-11 on the year with a 65-47 loss to the Malcolm Clippers Tuesday night at home in Geneva.
Malcolm led 11-7 after the first quarter, but really got in rhythm in the second and outscored Fillmore 21-7 to take a 32-14 advantage at half.
The Panthers tried to get its offense going in the second half and did, netting 20 points in the third alone, but Fillmore’s defense couldn’t stop Malcolm, which poured in 17. The Clippers went on to seal the win by outscoring the Panthers 16-13 in the fourth.
Fillmore was led offensively by Garrett Nichols, who had 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Izayah Morris chipped in with eight points while Carson Tarto added six and Keegan Theobald four.
Fillmore will try to get in the win column Thursday night in Geneva when its hosts Heartland (7-3).
