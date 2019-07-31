MIAMI, Florida – York senior-to-be Reed Malleck entered Tuesday’s third round tied for 41st at the Optimist International Tournament being played at Trump National Resort and Spa.
The first two days of the tournament were played on the famed Blue Monster Course where just about every golfing legend has teed it up at some time or another.
On Monday, a horrific start on hole No. 10 with a nine and a 44 on the back nine, which was his front side, had Malleck scrambling from the start.
After a 44 on holes 10-18, Malleck battled back with a three-under par front side and finished with a respectable 77.
On Tuesday, however, his father, Dan Malleck, said that “crooked off the tee” finally caught up with him.
“He was three-over after three holes, but then birdied 10 to get back to plus two,” Dan Malleck said. “However, a triple on 11 and a quad on 18 led to an 82. Likely he’ll miss the cut, but what a place and experience.”
Only the top 50 make the cut and advance to play the final 18 holes on the Blue Monster course on Wednesday.