OAKLAND-The second day of the Nebraska Junior Match Play Tournament at the Oakland Golf Course saw defending champion Luke Gutschweski of Elkhorn eliminated by Josh Kramer of Omaha, the No. 10 seed 5 & 4.
York’s Reed Malleck advanced to the championship match today with wins over both Marcus Eriksen 6 & 5 and in the afternoon over the No. 1 seed Isaac Heimes of Norfolk by the final score of 3 & 2.
The championship match is slated for this morning in Oakland.
Malleck eliminates Heimes 3 & 2 (semifinals)
Malleck led early with a birdie at No. 1 to go 1-up.
The match stayed that way until Heimes of Norfolk took a 1-up lead as he won holes No. 5 and No.6, but Malleck squared the match heading to the back nine with a birdie on No. 8.
The match remained tied until the 13th hole when Malleck scored the birdie to take the 1-up lead.
That seem to rattle Heimes as he posted a seven on 14 and the York grad closed out Heimes with a win at 16 and earn a spot in Friday’s final.
Malleck defeats Eriksen 6 &5 (quarterfinals)
It was the perfect start for York’s Reed Malleck on Thursday as he opened second day of match play with a birdie on No. 1 and he never looked back.
Malleck fired a 33 on the front nine and went to the back nine with a 6-up lead over Eriksen of Grand Island.
Both Malleck and Eriksen both parred the next four holes on the backside and Malleck won the match 6 & 5 to advance.
