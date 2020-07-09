SCOTTSBLUFF – With only a handful of golfers still on the course finishing up their second round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur at the Scottsbluff Country Club, Omaha’s Chris Atkinson was the only golfer under par for the tournament.
Atkinson fired a 1-under par 71 to go with his even par 72 on Tuesday to lead York’s Reed Malleck by one shot as they head to the final round today.
Malleck added a 73 to his 1-under 71 on Tuesday and he sits one stroke up on La Vista’s Jack Davis and Omaha’s Charlie Zielinski.
Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski was five-over par at one time for the tournament on Wednesday, but went 4-under to start the back nine, including an eagle on the par five No. 11 hole. He finished at plus three with a 72 and is four shots back.
Malleck who started on hole 10, also had an eagle on Wednesday and that came on the par five No. 1 520-yard hole, which was Malleck’s 10th. That eagle got Malleck back to even on the day after a two-over 38 on the front side.
The cut was projected at plus 16 which would leave 39 golfers to battle on Thursday for the Nebraska Junior Amateur title.
There are 10 golfers within six shots of the lead as they head to the final round today.
