SCOTTSBLUFF – Only a bogie on the par-four 18th hole at the Scottsbluff Country Club kept York’s Reed Malleck from having the sole first round lead at the Nebraska Junior Amateur Golf Tournament in Scottsbluff after Tuesday’s first ropund.
After a rollercoaster ride through the first nine holes had him one-over par, Malleck shot 2-under on the back nine and finds himself tied with Jack Davis of La Vista and Thomas Bryson of Lincoln.
The Husker bound golfer was four-under on the par five’s and even par on the par four holes.
The par three’s jumped up and got Malleck as he was three-over on the shorter holes.
A total of 80 golfers teed off on Tuesday with 16 golfers in the field all within five shots of the lead.
The tournament resumes today and will conclude on Thursday.
Malleck is coming off one of his biggest career wins when he captured the Nebraska Junior Match Play championship in Oakland a few weeks ago.
The only golfer at even par is Christopher Atkinson of Omaha, while Charlie Zielinski of Omaha; Geran Sander of Lincoln and Jason Kolbas of Lincoln all sit at one-over, just two shots off the pace.
Malleck will open his second round on Wednesday from the No. 10 tee box with a 2:10 start time. He will be paired with Ian Lundquist of Oakland and Marcus Ericksen of Grand Island.
