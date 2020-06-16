OAKLAND – Last week both York’s Reed Malleck who graduated and sophomore-to-be Ryan Seevers competed at the Nebraska PGA Juniors Tournament at the Beatrice Country Club.
Malleck, who will be headed to the University of Nebraska in the fall finished in a tie for ninth place with an 11-over par, while Seevers in the 13-15 age group finished up in 16th place.
The winner in the 16-plus age group was Christopher Atkinson of Omaha with a 1-over par with second place going to Jake Boor of Omaha and Luke Gutschewski of Omaha, both with a 3-over score.
The 13-15 age group winner was Thomas Bryson of Lincoln with a six-over score.
The girls 16 and older age group was won by Aurora’s Danica Badura and the 13-15 age group was won by Eden Larson of Lincoln.
Malleck will be back in action starting today at the Nebraska Junior Match Play championships at the Oakland Country Club.
The original site of the match-play event was to be held at Riverside in Grand Island, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was moved to Oakland. Riverside is set to host the event next year.
Malleck will go off the No. 10 tee-box at 1:43 today and along with him will be Jason Kolbas of Lincoln and the defending champion Luke Gutschweski of Elkhorn.
A total of 102 junior golfers will be playing for 32 match play spots in the 18-hole qualifying round.
The rounds of 32 and 16 will be held on Wednesday; both the quarterfinals and the semifinals will take place on Thursday and the finals are scheduled for Friday, June 19.
