YORK – Even though York senior Reed Malleck expected Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ announcement that spring sports would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still hurt.
The York Dukes golf team came into the 2020 season as one of the favorites to raise the Class B state championship trophy at Elks Country Club in Columbus in late May, but now will never know if it would have reached that expectation. The next time Malleck tees off in competition may be his freshman season as a Cornhusker.
“When the governor announced that we wouldn’t be going back and that I was going to miss my senior year of golf, I was already kind of expecting it. Even though I was expecting it, it still hurt really bad,” Malleck said. “I was excited to have my last season playing for my dad and representing the school and town I’ve come to love so much. Knowing that’s over is hard to swallow.”
Malleck said he has thought about what his last day in the halls at York High School would have been like, and he has also reminisced about all the good times as well.
“It wasn’t all about sports for me, I’ve already looked back on how I had my last day as a student at York High and thought of what I would change and what I would do to have one more day walking through the halls with my classmates,” Malleck said. “I was planning on having a traditional senior year and get to have all the ‘lasts’ that classes before us have had. While we might not get that ‘normal’ experience, like, I was told by coach Sautter (Stephen), if this is the worst thing that happens to us in our lives, we are going to live a pretty good life.”
Malleck has kept in touch with his classmates and his teammates, and they have all talked about missing out on the things that seniors get to do.
“For a lot of them this was their last chance to play sports at a competitive level. For my friends and classmates, who aren’t athletes, they have still had to deal with the fact that we aren’t going to get a senior prom together, we won’t get to do a senior skip day, and we might not get to walk the stage together,” Malleck said.
“In the end, it’s really not too bad of a deal to get to spend every day with your friends. We all know that in the end this will all blow over and we’ll get a chance to reminisce on all the good times we had at York High,” Malleck added. “There’s no doubt that this experience is going to change all of us in some way, it’s our job now to decide how we want it to affect us and how we are going to handle this crazy end to our senior year.”
The Nebraska golf recruit said that he has been working hard to get his school work done and has taken on a new hobby.
“I have spent the last few weeks trying to get used to all of this online schooling. Our teachers have done a great job getting us acclimated to doing school away from school. I’m sure this has been a bigger obstacle for them than it is for us, but we’re all trying our best to be able to keep learning for this last month,” Malleck said. “Along with school I’ve decided to try and learn how to play the guitar. I’ve also had much more time on my hands to hone in on my Fortnite skills.
“Finally, I’m lucky that I chose a sport that is still available to us at this time. With a lot more time on my hands I’ve been able to get out to the golf course quite a bit so that hopefully I can be ready to go when competitions resume.
“I was really excited for this year. I had great teammates who I’ve gotten a lot closer with these past few years. We were really looking forward to hopefully going and winning a state championship. Along with that, I was excited for my last chance at a state championship individually,” Malleck said. “I haven’t performed well in the state tournament and I was hoping to change that this year. All in all it was pretty disappointing to have those dreams that we’ve worked so hard for crushed just like that.”
Malleck said that while he is still absorbing everything that has happened and that the Class of 2020 may never get to walk across the stage to celebrate its accomplishments, he feels that they will all be alright.
“Hopefully we get the chance to walk across the stage at some point so our class can be recognized for the hard work we’ve put in to get where we are. But once again, if we don’t get that chance, we’ll be alright,” Malleck said. “We’ve grown up in a school system that has pushed us to be resilient and strong young adults. This is just one of the many times life will test that quality in us. This really puts things in perspective and shows what really matters. I can’t wait for the day where life goes back to normal and we can once again enjoy the things we love. The class of 2020 really will be part of history, and we are going to be able to tell our kids and grandkids a crazy story when talking about our senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.