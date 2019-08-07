YORK – After the first day of the York Amateur Golf Tournament at the York Country Club, York’s Reed Malleck sat in a tie for fifth place and five strokes behind leader Noah Hofman.
That all changed on Sunday, as Malleck went out and fired a course record 62 and defeated Hofman by two strokes to win the 2019 York Amateur Title.
In 2018, Malleck had tied for second with three other golfers and was three shots behind champion Luke Gutschewski.
Malleck’s 62 gave him a two-round score of five-under 135, while Hofman was second after a second-day 69 with a score of three-under 137.
Taking third in the championship flight was Cody Troudt with a 139 while fourth went to Alex Kubik with a 141. Rounding out the top five was Cade McCallum with a 144.
Gutschewski was the Class B state champion from Elkhorn Mt. Michael, and he also won the Nebraska Junior Match Play this year at Awari Dunes in Axtell, Nebraska, but did not return to defend his title.
The first flight winner was Mike Thomas with a score of 141. Taking second was Anthony Davis with a 142 and third went to Larry Gustafson with a 144.
The second flight winner was Gene Malleck with a 139. Second was Josh D’Ercole with a 149 and third place was held down by Dale Malleck.
This week at the Omaha Country Club the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches will be held starting on Wednesday. The head-to-head competition between the two states currently favorites Kansas 19-14, with the Nebraska Juniors winning last year 10-6.
This year’s Nebraska team includes Josh Bartels of Lincoln; Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn; Isaac Heimes of Norfolk; Jake Kluver of Norfolk; Malleck of York; Josh Peters of Omaha; Connor Vandewege of Lincoln and Charlie Zielinski of Omaha.
Aurora’s Craig Badura will captain the team for his second time.
The matches will start with Four-Ball and Foursome Matches on Wednesday. On Thursday it will be singles matches.