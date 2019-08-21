CARRABASSETT VALLEY, MAINE – This past summer, York senior Reed Malleck has logged a lot of miles playing golf all over the United States.
From Colorado to Florida and all over the state of Nebraska, to his most recent trip to Carrabassett, Maine for the Coca-Cola Junior Championship at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort Golf Course.
Just a few weeks ago, Malleck was on the winning Nebraska Junior Golf team that tied with Kansas 8-8, but retained the cup since they were the defending champions.
Malleck’s summer resume also includes a win at the York Amateur in early August where he shot a course record 62.
Malleck just returned about three weeks ago from his longest trip of the year (1,706 miles) to Miami for the Optimist International Juniors Championship played on the famous Blue Monster Course at Doral.
Now, in his final big tournament of the summer, Malleck made the shorter (1,597 miles) trip to Maine where he is taking on a field of golfers from all over the world.
“Final big tournament of the summer at Sugarloaf Golf Course in Maine,” Reed’s dad, Dan Malleck, said. “Nearest I can tell, it looks like about 25 states and five countries are represented. He said it’s beautiful up there.”
The tournament format is 54 holes of stroke play and starts with 36 holes to determine the field for the final 18 holes.
The layout at Sugarloaf is right at 6,418 yards and is a par 72. The longest par five is 536 yards with the longest par three being the No. 3 hole that covers 185 yards. The course was designed by Robert Trent Jones and provides golfers with a stunning panoramic mountain view and unforgettable experience.
On Tuesday, Reed Malleck got his tournament started and shot an 83, which was 11-over par.
He had a 43 on the front side and a 40 on the back side. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon he sits in a tie for 71st and will need a huge day on Wednesday to make the field for the final 18 holes on Thursday.
The leader was James Newton of Ottawa, Canada who was 2-under through five holes. The leader in the clubhouse was Calen Sanderson of Newtown, Pennsylvania and Kristof Panke of Davenport, Washington, who were both in even par.