OAKLAND-The Oakland Golf Club hosted its second day of action in the 31st Nebraska Junior Match Play Tournament on Wednesday with York High graduate Reed Malleck in action for two rounds of match play action.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island but with Grand Island being one of the state’s hot-spots for the COVID-19 virus the decision was to move the tournament to Oakland.
Riverside will host the 32nd Junior Match Play Championships next year.
Malleck, who is headed to the University of Nebraska to play golf for the Cornhuskers in the fall, finished in a tie for 12th place on Tuesday with a 76. The top 32 golfers advanced to open match-play early Wednesday.
Malleck defeats Jake Boor 1-up
In the round of 16 on Wednesday, Malleck and Jake Boor, the No. 4 seed of Omaha both won two holes each through the first nine-holes and went to the back nine with the match all-squared.
Boor took his first lead with a win on No. 10 and that seem to spark a rollercoaster finish as Malleck evened things back up with on the par four No. 12 hole and the Husker recruit took the lead back on No. 15 with a par.
Boor was up to the task as he won No. 16, but Malleck took a 1-up lead to No. 18 after Malleck won No. 17 with a par, while Boor scored a bogey.
Both golfers parred 18 giving Malleck the 1-up win.
Malleck defeats Jake Hagerbuamer 3&2
Malleck opened with a birdie on No. 10 and after a par on No. 11 he was 2-up.
Hagerbaumer of Hooper, battled back with wins at No. 13 and 14, but Malleck went to the turn with a 2-up lead and the margin swelled to 4-up when the Husker recruit birdied No. 1 and No. 2.
Hagerbaumer trimmed the lead to 2-up with wins at No. 3 and No. 5, but Malleck birdied No. 6 to go back to 3-up and after both players parred No. 7, Malleck was 3-up with two holes two play for the win.
Malleck will take on Marcus Eriksen of Grand Island in the quarterfinals after he knocked off No. 5 seed Kolby Brown in 20-holes.
